Brazilian Neymar Hints at PSG Stay With Social Media Post
Brazil forward Neymar posted a picture of himself wearing the 2018-19 Paris St Germain home shirt on Saturday amid growing speculation that he could leave the French champions at the end of the season.
Brazil forward Neymar posted a picture of himself wearing the 2018-19 Paris St Germain home shirt on Saturday amid growing speculation that he could leave the French champions at the end of the season.
"Proud to wear the new jersey and to continue giving you joy," the 26-year-old striker, who is recovering from foot surgery, posted on his verified Twitter account.
Media reports claim that Neymar, who joined the Ligue 1 club from Barcelona for a world record 222 million euros ($265.11 million) last August, has told PSG directors he wanted to leave the club after only one season.
The most recent articles say the Brazilian wants to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, who originally tried to sign him in 2013 before he opted to join Barcelona from Santos.
Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Friday that the player's father and agent, Neymar Sr, had told PSG his son wanted to leave immediately.
It said his father met Real directors in December on the day Cristiano Ronaldo received the Ballon d'Or in Paris.
Neymar has been out of action since spraining his ankle and fracturing his fifth metatarsal on Feb. 25, which led him to undergo surgery in Brazil as he bids to regain fitness in time for the June-July World Cup in Russia.
Proud to wear the new jersey and to continue giving you joy— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) May 12, 2018
Orgulhoso de usar a nova camisa e continuar dando alegria a todos #ICICESTPARIS @PSG_inside @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/EPZd5DiKXh
