Brazilian Police File Defamation Complaint Against Neymar's Rape Accuser
Neymar's rape accuser said to a television channel that the Brazilian police were bought.
The woman who has accused Neymar of rape had her face covered as she was carried out by her lawyer post her police statement. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Sao Paulo: Brazilian police said on Thursday they had filed a defamation suit against the woman who has accused football star Neymar of rape, after she insinuated the force was corrupt.
During an interview with television channel SBT, the woman said: "The police are bought, aren't they? Or am I crazy?"
The police filed a complaint, issuing a statement on Thursday defending its "absolute transparency, neutrality and impartiality".
On Tuesday, the woman had seen a third lawyer drop her case as Danilo Garcia de Andrade said he was no longer representing her.
The lawyer wanted to see the content of a seven-minute video filmed during the model's second meeting with the Paris Saint-Germain star.
The accuser maintains the recording -- a few seconds of which have been leaked on social media -- includes conclusive evidence that she was assaulted.
The accusation against Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has grabbed headlines in Brazil, which is currently hosting the Copa America, a tournament the 26-year-old is missing due to an ankle injury.
The woman filed the complaint against Neymar on May 31, saying he assaulted her after inviting her to visit him in Paris.
