Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Brazilian Police File Defamation Complaint Against Neymar's Rape Accuser

Neymar's rape accuser said to a television channel that the Brazilian police were bought.

AFP

Updated:June 13, 2019, 11:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Brazilian Police File Defamation Complaint Against Neymar's Rape Accuser
The woman who has accused Neymar of rape had her face covered as she was carried out by her lawyer post her police statement. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Sao Paulo: Brazilian police said on Thursday they had filed a defamation suit against the woman who has accused football star Neymar of rape, after she insinuated the force was corrupt.

During an interview with television channel SBT, the woman said: "The police are bought, aren't they? Or am I crazy?"

The police filed a complaint, issuing a statement on Thursday defending its "absolute transparency, neutrality and impartiality".

On Tuesday, the woman had seen a third lawyer drop her case as Danilo Garcia de Andrade said he was no longer representing her.

The lawyer wanted to see the content of a seven-minute video filmed during the model's second meeting with the Paris Saint-Germain star.

The accuser maintains the recording -- a few seconds of which have been leaked on social media -- includes conclusive evidence that she was assaulted.

The accusation against Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has grabbed headlines in Brazil, which is currently hosting the Copa America, a tournament the 26-year-old is missing due to an ankle injury.

The woman filed the complaint against Neymar on May 31, saying he assaulted her after inviting her to visit him in Paris.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram