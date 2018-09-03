English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Brazilian Ronaldo Buys Majority Stake in La Liga Side Valladolid
Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has become the majority stakeholder in Spanish La Liga team Real Valladolid after buying 51 percent of the club from president Carlos Suarez.
The former Barcelona and Real Madrid forward paid around 30 million euros ($35 million), according to Spanish media reports.
Valladolid were promoted this season and Ronaldo said the aim was to keep the team in the Spanish top flight.
"We want Real Valladolid to consolidate in the top flight and keep building hopes from there," said Ronaldo.
"It will not stop there because we want to grow to where our hopes allow us to."
Suarez will continue as club president.
"The arrival of Ronaldo puts Valladolid on the map and will allow the club to take a leap forward in quality. I welcome him to his home," said Suarez.($1 = 0.8610 euros)
Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
