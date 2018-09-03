GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
»
1-min read

Brazilian Ronaldo Buys Majority Stake in La Liga Side Valladolid

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has become the majority stakeholder in Spanish La Liga team Real Valladolid after buying 51 percent of the club from president Carlos Suarez.

Reuters

Updated:September 3, 2018, 5:42 PM IST
Brazilian Ronaldo Buys Majority Stake in La Liga Side Valladolid
Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has become the majority stakeholder in Spanish La Liga team Real Valladolid after buying 51 percent of the club from president Carlos Suarez.
Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has become the majority stakeholder in Spanish La Liga team Real Valladolid after buying 51 percent of the club from president Carlos Suarez.

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid forward paid around 30 million euros ($35 million), according to Spanish media reports.

Valladolid were promoted this season and Ronaldo said the aim was to keep the team in the Spanish top flight.

"We want Real Valladolid to consolidate in the top flight and keep building hopes from there," said Ronaldo.

"It will not stop there because we want to grow to where our hopes allow us to."

Suarez will continue as club president.

"The arrival of Ronaldo puts Valladolid on the map and will allow the club to take a leap forward in quality. I welcome him to his home," said Suarez.($1 = 0.8610 euros)
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
