Brazilian Serie A: Flamengo Down Sao Paulo

Flamengo scored twice in the second half to beat visiting Sao Paulo 3-1 in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday and derail the winning start of their former coach Rogerio Ceni.

Ceni was in charge at the Maracana when Flamengo won the title in 2020 and Sunday’s defeat came a week after his side kicked off the league season with a 4-0 win at home to Athletico Paranaense.

Sunday’s result means only one of the 16 teams who have played twice this season has so far garnered full points.

Corinthians lead the table with six points from two games.

Gabriel Barbosa put the home side ahead after 25 minutes with an angled finish only for Jonathan Calleri to equalise 16 minutes later with a header from a cross by former Flamengo player Rafinha.

Mauricio Isla put Flamengo back in front after cutting in from the right midway through the second half and Giorgian de Arrascaeta sealed all three points three minutes later with a glancing header.

