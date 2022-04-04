Brazilian Winger Tete Hits Winner for Lyon Days After Ukraine exit

Brazilian winger Tete scored the winning goal in Lyon’s 3-2 victory over Angers two minutes after coming on for his debut Sunday following his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk this week. The 22-year-old has signed for Lyon for the rest of the season after FIFA said Ukraine-based players could temporarily suspend their contracts and move clubs following the invasion by Russia.

“I’m very happy to have been able to help the team and especially to score the winner," said Tete, who joined Shakhtar from Gremio in February 2019.

“I’ve really been made to feel welcome and I’m sure that allowed me to help the team right away. I was given a lot of confidence and I was able to return it thanks to this goal."

Tete scored nine times in 17 Ukrainian league games this term and appeared for Shakhtar in the Champions League group stage.

He had not played since December but was keeping fit with a personal trainer in Poland, striking with just his third touch in a Lyon shirt after replacing Tanguy Ndombele.

