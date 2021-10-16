BRE vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Brentford vs Chelsea: Brentford will return to Premier League 2021-22 action on Saturday when they face Chelsea in a London derby. The Blues picked up a much-needed 3-1 win against Southampton in the league prior to the international break and will aim to cement their position atop the Premier League rankings when they travel to Brentford Community Stadium. The Bees, on the other hand, have looked in great form in their last three premier league games, they got the better of West Ham United 2-1 last time out and have risen to seventh in the table above the likes of Leicester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Tuchel’s men will aim to continue their domination on their opposition but face no easy task in doing so this weekend against a fired-up Thomas Frank’s side in the upcoming London derby.

Premier League 2021-22, BRE vs CHE Live Streaming and Telecast

Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 channels will broadcast the live proceedings,while live streaming is available on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

BRE vs CHE Premier League 2021-22, Match Details

The BRE vs CHE match will be played on Saturday, October 16 at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, England. The game will kick-off at 10:00 PM IST.

BRE vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Havertz

Vice-Captain: Lukaku

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Azpilicueta, Pinnock, Chalobah

Midfielders: Jorginho, Mount, Canos, Norgaard

Strikers: Lukaku, Havertz, Mbeumo

BRE vs CHE Probable XIs

Brentford: Raya (GK), Zanka, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Jensen, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo

Chelsea: Mendy (GK), Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Christensen; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku

