BRE vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23

BRE vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s EPL 2022-23 match between Brentford and Liverpool: Liverpool kicked off the second half of the Premier League season on a promising note after securing two back-to-back victories. Jurgen Klopp’s men will now aim to carry forward the winning momentum as they are all set to face an upbeat Brentford side tonight. The Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

The Merseyside-based club currently find themselves at the sixth spot in the Premier League standings after claiming 28 points from 16 matches. Liverpool scripted a remarkable comeback against Leicester City FC to clinch a 2-1 win in their final encounter of 2022.

Brentford, on the other hand, will come into the game after getting the better of West Ham United 0-2 in the London Derby. Thomas Frank’s men have also been unbeaten in the second half of the Premier League. The Bees have been in superb form at their home so far in the Premier League and only table-toppers Arsenal have managed to collect full three points from Gtech Community Stadium this season. Brentford, with 23 points under their belt, now occupy the 10th spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool; here is everything you need to know:

BRE vs LIV Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Brentford vs Liverpool match.

BRE vs LIV Live Streaming

The Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BRE vs LIV Match Details

The BRE vs LIV Premier League match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium, London on Monday, January 2, at 11:00 pm IST.

BRE vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Darwin Nunez

Suggested Playing XI for BRE vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Football

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Konstantinos Tsimikas, Mads Roerslev, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Thiago, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Fabio Carvalho

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Bryan Mbuemo

Brentford vs Liverpool Possible Starting XIs

Brentford Predicted Starting Line-up: David Raya, Zanka, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Mads Roerslev, Joshua Dassilva, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbuemo, Yoane Wissa

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago, Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah

