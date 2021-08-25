Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Team News

Bremer SV will go head-to-head against Bayern Munich in the upcoming fixture of the DFB Pokal tournament. The high voltage game will be played at the Weserstadion on August 25, Wednesday at 11:45 pm IST. Bremer SV will be playing their first match of the DFB Pokal. Being a fifth-tier outfit, not much is expected from Bremer SV on Wednesday. However, the team had a good start to their campaign in the Bremen-Liga as they got better off Blumenthaler SV by 3-1.

Bayern Munich are the champions of Germany and have won DFB Pokal a record 20 times. The team is expected to pull off a win over Bremer SV. Munich defeated FC Koln in their most recent game by 3-2.

The DFB Pokal Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich match will kick off at 11:45 pm IST.

DFB Pokal Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Bremer SV are expected to name their strongest XI against Bayern Munich as all the players are available for selection. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have their two players injured including the likes of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.

Bremer SV possible starting lineup: Ali Wazneh, Mahdi Matar, Ole Bahr, Sebastian Kurkiewicz, Lamine Diop, Óscar García, Sebastian Kmiec, Benjamin Duell, Fabio Orlick, Ugo Nobile, Mats Kaiser

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Tanguy Nianzou, Niklas Sule, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Michaël Cuisance, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sven Ulreich, Omar Richards, Josip Stanisic, Marc Roca

What TV channel will show the Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich match?

The Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich match will not be telecasted in India.

How can I live stream Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal fixture?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the YouTube channel of German Football.

