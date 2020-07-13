FOOTBALL

Brendan Rodgers Calls on Leicester City Players to Show 'Mettle' as Top-4 Race Heats Up

Brendan Rodgers (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Brendan Rodgers has asked his players to pull them together after Leicester City lost to Bournemouth and next face Sheffield United in the Premier League.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 13, 2020, 11:53 AM IST
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has called on his players to show some steel after Sunday's 4-1 Premier League defeat by Bournemouth.

Fourth-placed Leicester, who host Sheffield United on Thursday, have won just once in six league games since the season's restart.

"It's not a happy changing room and it shouldn't be, because that is not acceptable, to deliver that level, especially when you work so well," Rodgers told the club's website.

"The Sheffield game will be a great challenge for us because we need to show a greater level of physicality and mentality. That'll be a really good test.

"We had a great result at Bramall Lane earlier in the season and now this is a game where we've really got to show our mettle and look to get working again."

Leicester are fourth on 59 points, a point and a place ahead of Manchester United, who face Southampton later on Monday. Leicester end their campaign with games against Tottenham Hotspur and United.

