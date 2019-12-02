Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Brendan Rodgers 'Very Happy' at Leicester City Despite Arsenal Links

Brendan Rodgers said that he is committed to Leicester City after being constantly linked with the vacant Arsenal manager's job.

AFP

Updated:December 2, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Brendan Rodgers 'Very Happy' at Leicester City Despite Arsenal Links
Brendan Rodgers (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Brendan Rodgers said Monday he had "no need to look elsewhere", restating his commitment to Leicester City after being consistently linked with the vacant Arsenal manager's job.

The 46-year-old has been touted as one of the candidates to replace the sacked Unai Emery at the Emirates after the Spaniard was sacked on Friday.

But Rodgers, who only joined Leicester from Scottish champions Celtic in February, reiterated his commitment to the Foxes.

Leicester are second in the Premier League, eight points behind Liverpool, after six straight league wins.

"I have a contract here until 2022 and thus far, and I know managers are losing their jobs, but the club haven't indicated to me that they're going to sack me," said Rodgers. "I think they're pretty happy with how we're working

"And I'm very happy, so I've no need to look elsewhere. And I think logic would tell you -- and I know that sometimes in your world it's not always logical, there's gossip and speculation -- but why would I want to leave Leicester City at this moment in time?

"I'm working with a young group of players with so much potential, that want to improve and want to develop. There's a lot for us to grow and develop over these next few seasons. We're moving to a new training facility."

Leicester's next game is against bottom club Watford on Wednesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram