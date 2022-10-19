Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Brentford vs Chelsea Match Live

Brentford and Chelsea will face off in an intriguing Premier League encounter on October 20. Chelsea are on a four-match winning streak and will be the overwhelming favourites to win on Thursday.

ALSO READ| Premier League: Crystal Palace Complete 2-1 Comeback Win Over Wolves

The visitors will miss the services of N’Golo Kante and Reece James who are recuperating from hamstring and knee injuries respectively. Graham Potter’s side will rely on the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling against Brentford.

Chelsea would be better off if they don’t take anything for granted. Brentford are coming into this match after recording an impressive win against Brighton. A rejuvenated Brentford will be looking to cause an upset in front of their home crowd.

Ahead of the match between Brentford and Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea will be played on October 20, Thursday.

Where will the match between Brentford and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford.

What time will the match between Brentford and Chelsea begin?

The Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea will begin at 12:00 am IST, on October 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Brentford and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Brentford and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

<b>Latest Sports News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>