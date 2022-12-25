Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Premier League is all set to resume with its enticing Boxing Day fixtures just eight days after FIFA World Cup 2022 final. In the opening Premier League encounter of Boxing Day, London giants Tottenham will be up against Brentford. The match between Brentford and Tottenham will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Antonio Conte’s men played two friendlies ahead of the resumption of the Premier League and Spurs managed to remain unbeaten on both occasions.

Tottenham are currently in the top four of the Premier League. However, fourth-placed Tottenham had failed to register a win in their last two Premier League games.

Brentford, on the other hand, headed into the World Cup break with an emphatic 1-2 win over defending Premier League champions Manchester City. The Bees will now aim to carry forward the momentum when they resume their Premier League journey on Monday. Thomas Frank’s men are currently placed in 10th position on the Premier League points table.

Ahead of the EPL match between Brentford and Tottenham; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Brentford and Tottenham be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Brentford and Tottenham will take place on December 26, Monday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Brentford vs Tottenham be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Brentford and Tottenham will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Brentford vs Tottenham begin?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Brentford and Tottenham will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brentford vs Tottenham EPL match?

Brentford vs Tottenham EPL 2022-23 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Tottenham EPL match?

Brentford vs Tottenham match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Brentford vs Tottenham Possible Starting XI:

Brentford Predicted Starting Line-up: David Raya, Mathias Jorgensen, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka, Mads Roerslev, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney

Tottenham Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Yves Bissouma, Lucas Moura, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Ivan Perisic

