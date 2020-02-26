Brescia Fined Over Fans' Coronavirus Chant Against Napoli, Club Ultras Apologise
Brescia fans targetted Napoli with coronavirus chants even as th currently reels with the deadly disease.
Brescia fans (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Milan: Italian club Brescia have been fined 10,000 euros ($10,800) for fans chanting "Napoli coronavirus" at supporters of their league rivals, the Lega Serie A announced on Tuesday.
The Italian league's disciplinary commission fined the northerners for "vulgar, insulting and repeated chants from its supporters against those of the opposing team" in last Friday's game which Napoli won 2-1.
More than 332 people have been infected and 10 have died in Italy after contracting the new coronavirus which had until Tuesday been confined to the north of the country.
Brescia's hard-core ultra fans apologised in a statement.
"We realise that we have made a mistake since our country is facing the possible development of this disease and we apologise to the Italian families involved," it read.
