BRI vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City: Brighton & Hove Albion host Leicester City at the American Express Community Stadium on September 19, from 6:30 PM IST onwards and Brendon Rogers’ Foxes will be gunning for three points. While Brighton enter the fixture with a win over Brentford, Leicester City were handed a 0-1 loss by defending Premier League champions Manchester City. The Foxes recently drew a thrilling 2-2 with Napoli in the opening clash of the Europa League, but will be gunning for three points against Brighton. The hosts have won three games and lost one in the four fixtures played, whereas Leicester City have won two and lost matches. All eyes will once again be on Jamie Vardy to deliver for Leicester and fans here can check the BRI vs LEI Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

BRI vs LEI Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

BRI vs LEI Live Streaming

The match between BRI vs LEI is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

BRI vs LEI Match Details

The match between BRI vs LEI will be played on Sunday, September 19, at the American Express Community Stadium. The game will start at 6:30 PM (IST).

BRI vs LEI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Jamie Vardy

Vice-Captain: Adam Lallana

BRI vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Jannik Vestergaard, Jonny Evans

Midfielders: Youri Tielemans, Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma

Strikers: Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy, Leandro Trossard

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City probable XI:

Brighton & Hove Albion: Robert Sanchez (GK), Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Adam Webster, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma, Adam Lallana, Joel Veltman, Leandro Trossard

Leicester City FC: Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Timothy Castagne, Jannik Vestergaard, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez, Boubakary Soumare, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes

