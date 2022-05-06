Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Brighton and Hove Albion will look to extend their superb run in English Premier League as they are set to host Manchester United on Saturday. Out of their last six EPL matches, Brighton have lost just one. They come into the fixture against Manchester United, after earning a thumping 0-3 win against Wolves. Ninth-placed Brighton have bagged 44 points after playing 35 matches.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

On the other hand, Manchester United’s recent form has been simply abysmal. In their last seven Premier League games, the Red Devils managed to secure just two wins. Their defensive form also has been pretty poor as Man United succeeded in keeping just one clean sheet in their last seven Premier League encounters. Ralf Rangnick’s men currently find themselves in the sixth spot in the EPL standings with 58 points from 36 matches.

Ahead of tomorrow’s EPL match between Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2021-22 match between Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) and Manchester United (MUN) will be played?

The EPL match between Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) and Manchester United (MUN) will take place on May 7, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) vs Manchester United (MUN) be played?

The match between Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) and Manchester United (MUN) will be played at the American Express Community Stadium, in Brighton.

What time will the EPL match Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) vs Manchester United (MUN) begin?

The match between Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) and Manchester United (MUN) will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) vs Manchester United (MUN) match?

Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) vs Manchester United (MUN) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) vs Manchester United (MUN) live streaming?

Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) vs Manchester United (MUN) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) vs Manchester United (MUN) Starting XI:

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted Starting Line-up: Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Marc Cucurella, Solly March, Yves Bissouma, Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister, Tarik Lamptey, Danny Welback

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Tells, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Elanga, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.