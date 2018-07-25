English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Brighton Complete Alireza Jahanbakhsh Signing for a Club Record Fee
Brighton and Hove Albion have signed winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar for a club record fee on Wednesday.
Iranian footballer Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Image: Brighton and Hove Albion)
Brighton and Hove Albion have signed winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar for a club record fee on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Iran international signed a five-year contract and becomes the eighth new arrival of the close season at the Amex Stadium.
Financial terms were not disclosed but British media reported Brighton agreed on a deal worth 17 million pounds ($22.36 million) for Jahanbakhsh, eclipsing the 14 million pounds paid for forward Jurgen Locadia to PSV Eindhoven in January.
"Ali is a player that we have been aware of and monitored for a few years, and his versatility will increase our attacking options within the squad," Brighton manager Chris Hughton said in a statement.
"He can play in a wide position or central midfield attacking role, and I am now very much looking forward to working with him."
Jahanbakhsh was the highest scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie last season, netting 21 goals in 33 appearances for Alkmaar.
He has 41 caps for Iran and featured in all three of the country's group stage matches at the World Cup in Russia.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
