Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Brighton vs Chelsea Match Live

Brighton will host Chelsea for an intriguing Premier League encounter on October 29. Brighton are languishing in the 9th position on the points table and were routed by Manchester City in their last match. Roberto De Zerbi is still looking for his first win as Brighton boss and the match against Chelsea looks like a good opportunity for him. Chelsea have looked ordinary in their last two matches and were held to a draw by Manchester United last week. The Seagulls would like to cause an upset in front of their home crowd and salvage their fledging campaign.

This will be Graham Potter’s first match at Brighton after leaving the club for Chelsea. Brighton haven’t won a match since Potter left for London. Chelsea remain the favourites to prevail on Saturday. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling make Chelsea a formidable side.

Ahead of the match between Brighton and Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Brighton and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Brighton and Chelsea will be played on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match between Brighton and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Brighton and Chelsea will be played at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

What time will the Premier League match between Brighton and Chelsea begin?

The Premier League match between Brighton and Chelsea will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Brighton and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Brighton and Chelsea will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Brighton and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Brighton and Chelsea will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Brighton Probable Starting Line-up: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Estupinan; Gross, Trossard, Welbeck

Chelsea Probable Starting Line-up: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Thiago Silva; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang

