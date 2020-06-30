Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United will look to renew its top four hopes with a win against Brighton on July 1. The match will be played at Brighton’s home ground, The American Express Community Stadium.

Manchester United are among the five Premier League teams fighting it out for two Champions League spots. United are currently at the sixth spot, three points behind Wolves, though United have a match in hand.

Both Chelsea and Wolves are in good form and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will look to keep pace with them with a victory against Brighton.

Brighton drew its last Premier League encounter against Leicester City on June 23. Manchester United arrive at Brighton after progressing to the FA Cup semi-finals with a win against Norwich City on Saturday.

The Premier League 2019-20 Brighton vs Manchester United will kick off at 12:45 am. Both the teams have played 31 matches each till now. Brighton stands at number 15 on the points table with a total of 33 points, while Manchester United has amassed 49 points.

Premier League 2019-20 Brighton vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

There are no new injuries in the Manchester United team.

Premier League 2019-20 Brighton possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Mat Ryan; Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Yves Bissouma, Dale Stephens; Davy Propper, Aaron Mooy; Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Brighton: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes; Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Where to watch the Premier League 2019 20 Brighton vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Brighton will roll out the carpet for Manchester United at 12:45 AM on Wednesday, July 1. The EPL 2019-20 Brighton vs Manchester United will be played at The American Express Community Stadium -- Brighton, England. The Premier League Brighton vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Brighton vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Brighton vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India