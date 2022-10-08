Brighton vs Tottenham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal in their last Premier League match, Tottenham will be desperate to get back on the winning track on Saturday. Antonio Conte’s men will be up against Brighton in their next Premier League match. The fixture between Brighton and Tottenham will be played at the Falmer Stadium.

Tottenham, with 17 points from eight matches, presently occupy the third spot in the Premier League standings. The north London side will be wary of their poor defensive showing ahead of the match against Brighton. Moreover, Emerson Royal’s suspension has made matters worse for Tottenham manager Conte.

Brighton, on the other hand, clinched a point against Liverpool in their last Premier League contest. Brighton’s Belgian striker Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick in the game to earn a point for his side.

With 14 points from seven matches, Brighton are currently placed in the fourth position on the Premier League points table.

Ahead of the EPL match between Brighton and Tottenham, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Brighton (BHA) and Tottenham (TOT) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Brighton (BHA) and Tottenham (TOT) will take place on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Brighton (BHA) vs Tottenham (TOT) be played?

The EPL match between Brighton (BHA) and Tottenham (TOT) will be played at the Falmer Stadium.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Brighton (BHA) vs Tottenham (TOT) begin?

The EPL match between Brighton (BHA) and Tottenham (TOT) will begin at 10 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brighton (BHA) vs Tottenham (TOT) EPL match?

Brighton (BHA) vs Tottenham (TOT) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brighton (BHA) vs Tottenham (TOT) EPL match?

Brighton (BHA) vs Tottenham (TOT) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Brighton (BHA) vs Tottenham (TOT) Possible Starting XI:

Brighton Predicted Starting Line-up: Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Solly March, Leandro Trossard, Danny Welback

Tottenham Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Matt Doherty, Heun-Min Son, Richarlison, Harry Kane

