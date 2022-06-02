'... Brings Nothing But Pain': Pele Urges Vladimir Putin to End War in Ukraine

Football legend Pele has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his war on Ukraine. The 81-year-old Brazilian has penned an open letter to Putin, imploring him to stop the military invasion and reminding him of the futility of war.

Pelé, who is undergoing cancer treatment, said he published his letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the same day that Ukraine’s national team defeated Scotland 3-1 in a playoff to advance to the World Cup. It was posted on Instagram just before the Ukrainian men’s soccer team faced Scotland. On Sunday, Ukraine will compete against Wales for a place in Qatar. Take a look at the open letter below.

“I want to use today’s match as an opportunity to make a request: stop aggression,” he wrote. “There is absolutely no logic to this ongoing war. He further writes that this conflict is vicious, irrational and brings nothing but pain, fear, terror and suffering … War exists only to divide nations, and there is no norm in it. He also noted that the firing of missiles buried children’s dreams, destroyed families and killed innocents.”

Western nations have imposed a series of sanctions against Russia since the beginning of the war over three months ago. They are warning of a collapse of the economy but Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have been unable to negotiate through peace talks.

The United States has announced that it will supply Ukraine with advanced rocket launchers. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement on Wednesday that Washington was “deeply at risk” of a confrontation with Russia.

