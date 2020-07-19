Bristol City's Famara Diedhiou Subjected to Online Racial Abuse after Missing Penalty

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou was subjected to racial abuse online after missing a penalty in his side's 1-0 defeat by Swansea City on Saturday.

Connor Roberts gave Swansea the lead on the stroke of half time before Diedhiou, 27, failed to level proceedings as his 69th-minute spot kick cannoned off the post.

After the game, the Senegal international posted a screenshot of a message with three banana emojis, which he received from someone on Twitter. Diedhiou commented, "Why??"

"We stand with Famara Diedhiou and anybody who has to suffer racism in any shape or form. There is no excuse or justification for this disgusting behaviour," Bristol said in a post on Twitter.

The incident comes shortly after Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Sheffield United's David McGoldrick were subjected to similar abuse on social media.