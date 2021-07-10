British High Commissioner to India Seeks Support of Indian Football Fans ahead of Euro Cup 2020 Final

British football fans cannot contain their excitement ahead of the Euro Cup 2020 final which will be played between England and Italy on July 12. And it seems, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis is urging Indian football fans to join forces in cheering for his home country. In a series of tweets, Ellis explained how much winning the Euro Cup means to England. He also mentioned that he is quite aware of the staunch fan following of cricket in India, and wanted to know if there are enough football fans in the country who would stay up past midnight to watch the finale.

The 54-year-old started his Twitter thread by calling attention to Indian sports fans. Ellis mentioned in the following tweet, “Tomorrow night is a very, very big night for English football fans.” Stressing on the significance of the upcoming finale, Ellis said that it is the first time in 55 years that England, or any nation of the United Kingdom, is in the final of a major football tournament.

Considering that he is an expat living in New Delhi, Ellis also mentioned that he is a “cricket fanatic” and knows the “huge” Indian passion for the game. However, ahead of the Euro Cup 2020 final,Ellis sought the Indian Twitter’s opinion on what is the interest in football in the country.

Tomorrow night is a very, very big night for Eng football fans (of which I’m one - tho’ for rugby I support my mother’s nation, Scotland); the first time in 55 years that England, or any nation of the UK, is in the final of a major football tournament.— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) July 10, 2021

Sharing another piece of information about how much gravity the match holds, Ellis wrote that the England football team"has been a source of deep suffering to its fans” because they hold two contradictory beliefs; that “England always loses and that it has a manifest duty to triumph.”

The England football team has been a source of deep suffering to its fans because we hold, as @KuperSimon wrote, two contradictory beliefs; that England always loses and that it has a manifest duty to triumph.— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) July 10, 2021

As he shared the information, the former deputy national security adviser in the UK cabinet asked Indian sports fans if there is an Indian equivalent of a team which has rarely failed to disappoint. However, he mentioned that he is confident of the current England team and described them as “talented, cohesive and well led.”

This England team is different. They are talented, cohesive and well led. Whatever the result, I have loved watching them in Euro2020 & wish them and their (very good) opponents Italy good luck tomorrow night.— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) July 10, 2021

Enthused by Ellis’ tweet, several Indian football fans expressed their support for the team. As one user commented, “You have summoned us. I will be supporting England. Football is very popular in India.”

U have summoned us… I will be supporting England… Football is very popular in India…— Spectre (@Spectre66108666) July 10, 2021

Another user shared his experience and wrote. “I was 10 years old when I saw Bobby Robson consoling a weeping Lineker in World Cup 1990. Since then I have always supported England. Now I am in Australia and will watch and support England. It starts at 5am here.”

I was 10 yrs old when saw bobby robson consoling weeping linekar in wc90. That pic still haunt me. Since then i always support England. Now i am in Australia & going to watch & support England. Its 5AM start here— saradindu sinha (@saradindu1603) July 10, 2021

Which team are you supporting in the Euro 2020 final?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here