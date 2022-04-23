Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Brooklyn Nets will be hoping to bounce back against Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA playoffs after facing two defeats in the first two games of the series.

In the Game 1, Kyle Irving acored 39 points, five rebounds and six assists but eventually they had to concede one-point defeat (115-114) against Celtics.

In the second game of the series, Celtics continued their winning momentum as they clinched 114-107 win against Nets. Forward Kevin Durant’s 27 points went in vain as the Nets could not avoid their second defeat of the series.

Durant and Irving need to be at their peak form and the Brooklyn Nets defence has to come handy for the team to advance ahead in this season’s playoffs.

Ahead of today’s NBA 2022 playoff match between Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS); here is all you need to know:

The NBA 2022 match between Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) will take place on April 24, Sunday.

The match between Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) will be played at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn.

The match between Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match will be televised on Sports18 channel.

Brooklyn Nets (BRK) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Line-up: G – Kyrie Irving, G – Seth Curry, F – Bruce Brown, F – Kevin Durant, C – Andre Drummond

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: G – Marcus Smart, G – Jaylen Brown, F – Jayson Tatum, F – Al Horford C – Daniel Thies

