BRU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Club Brugge and Manchester City: Manchester City will take on Club Brugge on Tuesday, October 19, as UEFA Champions League returns with another set of matches. Man City are so far having a mediocre run in the European competition as they currently occupy the third spot in the table with 3 points after the first two rounds of matches with one win and one loss under their belt.

In the contrast, Club Brugge have impressed many with their performance. They are currently placed at the second spot in the table after defeating RB Leipzig and holding star-studded Paris Saint Germain side for a draw in their first two games.

And, on Tuesday, if Club Brugge could withstand Pep Guardiola’s unit, they will further consolidate their spot in the top and with this, their chances to qualify for the next round of UCL.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 encounter between Club Brugge and Manchester City; here are all the details about the match:

BRU vs MCI Telecast

The UCL match between Club Brugge and Manchester City will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Ten 2 SD in India.

BRU vs MCI Live Streaming

The match between Club Brugge and Manchester City is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

BRU vs MCI Match Details

The match between Club Brugge and Manchester City will be played on Tuesday, October 19, at Jan Breydel Stadium in Sint-Andries, Bruges, Belgium. The game between BRU vs MCI will start at 10:15 pm (IST).

BRU vs MCI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Phil Foden

BRU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Simon Mignolet

Defenders: Stanley N’Soki, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Hans Vanaken, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan

Strikers: Charles De Ketelaere, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus

Club Brugge vs Manchester City probable XI:

Club Brugge Probable Starting Line-up: Simon Mignolet; Eduard Sobol, Stanley N’Soki, Jack Hendry, Clinton Mata; Eder Balanta, Mats Rits, Noa Lang, Kamal Sowah; Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.