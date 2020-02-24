Bruno Fernandes Can Play Same Role as Paul Scholes, Juan Sebastian Veron: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he is sure Bruno Fernandes can play the same role as Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron at Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Bruno Fernandes (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Midfielder Bruno Fernandes can help unlock the potential of Manchester United's attack much like Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron did during their days at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.
Fernandes, who joined United last month for an initial fee of 55 million euros ($59.64 million), scored a penalty in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win over Watford while his passes led to Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood's goals.
United have struggled for a creative spark in midfield this season with record signing Paul Pogba injured for much of it, and Solskjaer says Portugal midfielder Fernandes can step up in the Frenchman's absence.
"Bruno has come in to be a very important player... now we've got the number 10 or attacking midfielder nailed down. Hopefully, he'll keep fit and keep producing performances," Solskjaer told the British media.
"He's similar to Veron and Scholes ... we've needed that type of player. He knows he's here to play. One of the good things about him is he takes risks with the ball, like Veron."
Victory lifted United to fifth on 41 points from 27 games, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
They travel to Everton on Sunday after hosting Club Brugge in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday. The first leg ended 1-1.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Realme X50 Pro 5G Goes on Sale From Rs 37,999 And is The First 5G Phone in India
- Sudarsan Pattnaik Welcomes Donald Trump, First Lady Melania to India With Sand Art
- Gaming in India Will be Bigger Than Music, Movies & TV Shows Put Together, Says Mukesh Ambani
- Desi Cricket Fans Roast Team India With Brutal Memes After Crushing Defeat Against New Zealand
- How Far? Desis are Googling Distance from America to India Ahead of Donald Trump's Visit