Bruno Fernandes Completes Move to Manchester United, Marcos Rojo Joins Estudiantes

London: Manchester United confirmed on Thursday they had completed the signing of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford with an option to extend for a further year.

The long-anticipated deal, with an initial fee of around £47 million ($61.2 million), was finalised after Fernandes, who has 19 international caps, agreed personal terms and passed a medical.

"We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see."

Fernandes said he was delighted to be joining the club, who are fifth in the Premier League table.

"My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club," Fernandes explained.

"For me, to now play for Manchester United feels incredible.

"I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies."

Fernandes will bolster United's midfield ranks. Solskjaer has been short of numbers in that area since the departures of Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera, while injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have exacerbated the problem.

Fernandes has a reputation as a goalscoring, attacking midfielder who can operate centrally or out wide. He can also be deployed defensively.

ROJO JOINS ARGENTINE CLUB ESTUDIANTES

United defender Marcos Rojo has completed a return to his native Argentina with a move to Estudiantes, the Superliga club announced here on Twitter on Thursday.

The details of the deal were not disclosed but Sky Sports reported the 29-year-old Rojo has joined Estudiantes on loan until the end of the season.

Rojo, who came through the youth ranks at Estudiantes, has been restricted to just nine appearances for United in all competitions this season and has not played since the 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion in November.

Centre back Eric Bailly's recovery from a long-term knee injury means Rojo has fallen further down United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pecking order.

Rojo's departure leaves United with four fit central defenders - Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Bailly and Phil Jones - with the injured Axel Tuanzebe not expected to return from the sidelines until after the mid-season break next month.

(With inputs from Agencies)

