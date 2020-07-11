BSN vs SE Dream11 Team Prediction Korean K-League 2020 Busan IPark vs FC Seoul Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Busan IPark will be up against FC Seoul for their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing Korean K-League 2020. The Korean K-League 2020 Busan IPark vs FC Seoul fixture is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 10, at the Asiad Main Stadium, Busan. The match will commence from 4 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Busan IPark won their previous fixture against Gangwon by 4-2 on July 4. They are currently placed at number 6 on the point table with a total of 11 points. They have managed to register their win in two out of the 10 matches that they have played. Meanwhile, FC Seoul, currently placed at number 9 with a total of 10 points, held Suwon Bluewings to a 3-3 draw in their last game.

Busan IPark vs FC Seoul Korean K-League Dream11 Team

Korean K-League 2020 BSN vs SE Dream 11Prediction, Busan IPark vs FC Seoul Captain: K Min-Su

Korean K-League 2020 BSN vs SE Dream 11Prediction, Busan IPark vs FC Seoul Vice Captain: K Dong-Woo

Korean K-League 2020 BSN vs SE Dream 11Prediction, Busan IPark vs FC Seoul Goalkeeper: Y Sang-hun

Korean K-League 2020 BSN vs SE Dream 11Prediction, Busan IPark vs FC Seoul Defenders: K Min-Su, P Jun-Kang, K Dong-Woo

Korean K-League 2020 BSN vs SE Dream 11Prediction, Busan IPark vs FC Seoul Midfielders: Osmar, J Se-jong, H Seung-Kyu, L Kyu-Seong

Korean K-League 2020 BSN vs SE Dream 11Prediction, Busan IPark vs FC Seoul Strikers: L Jeong-Hyeob, P Chu-Young, L Dong-Jun

Korean K-League 2020 Busan IPark Probable XI vs FC Seoul: Jeong-hyeob, Jun-kang, Min-su, Sang-jun, Seung-jun

Korean K-League 2020 FC Seoul Probable XI vs Busan IPark: Sang-hun; Ju-sung, Jin-ya, Osmar, Seung-gyu, Chu-Young Park