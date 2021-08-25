BSV vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For DFB Pokal between Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich: Weserstadion will host the upcoming DFB Pokal match between Bremer SV and Bayern Munich on August 25, Wednesday at 11:45 pm IST. The two teams were scheduled to play against each other in the first week of August, however, the match was suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Bremer SV confirmed a spot in the DFB Pokal 2021-22 after winning their eighth Bremen Cup. They are coming into the contest on Wednesday after scripting a win over Blumenthaler SV in the Bremen-Liga by 3-1.

Bayern Munich will head into the match as favourites. Munich are expected to outclass Bremer as they defeated Koln by 3-2 in their previous game. No head-to-head records are available for the two teams as Bremer SV and Bayern Munich will face each other for the first time.

BSV vs BAY Telecast

There will be no live telecast of the match between Bremer SV and Bayern Munich in India.

BSV vs BAY Live Streaming

The match will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of German Football in India.

BSV vs BAY Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, August 25 at the Weserstadion. The game will start at 11:45 pm IST.

BSV vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Vice-Captain: Lamine Diop

Goalkeeper: Ole Bahr

Defenders: Fabio Orlick, Niklas Sule, Tanguy Nianzou, Omar Richards

Midfielders: Leon Goretzka, Mats Kaiser, Leroy Sane

Strikers: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Lamine Diop, Sebastian Kurkiewicz

BSV vs BAY Probable XIs

Bremer SV: Ali Wazneh, Mahdi Matar, Ole Bahr, Sebastian Kurkiewicz, Lamine Diop, Óscar García, Sebastian Kmiec, Benjamin Duell, Fabio Orlick, Ugo Nobile, Mats Kaiser

Bayern Munich: Tanguy Nianzou, Niklas Sule, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Michaël Cuisance0, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sven Ulreich, Omar Richards, Josip Stanisic, Marc Roca

