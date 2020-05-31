BTE vs ISL Dream11 Predictions, Belarus Premier League, BATE Borisov vs FC Isloch Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the round 11 of the Belarus Premier League, the top-scorer BATE Borisov will face FC Isloch on Sunday, May 31. BATE Borisov will host FC Isloch at the Borisov Arena. The upcoming BATE Borisov vs FC Isloch live match is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST.

While BATE Borisov had a terrible start, losing two of their opening games of the Vysshaya Liga campaign, they have remained unbeaten in their last eight games. On the other hand, Isloch Minsk have faced defeat in three of their last four outings.

Belarus Premier League BTE vs ISL Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Stanislav Dragun has stayed the best player for the BATE, keeping their hopes high for a goal which acts as match openers. Isloch’s will bank on Dmitri Komarovski, who is also the highest-scoring player in this H2H.

Here is the BATE Borisov vs FC Isloch Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Belarus Premier League BTE vs ISL Dream 11 Prediction, BATE Borisov vs FC Isloch Goalkeeper: Egor Khatkevich

Belarus Premier League BTE vs ISL Dream 11 Prediction, BATE Borisov vs FC Isloch Defenders: Sergei Karpovich, Aleksandar Filipovic, Egor Filipenko and Bojan Nastic

Belarus Premier League BTE vs ISL Dream 11 Prediction, BATE Borisov vs FC Isloch Midfielders: Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Oleg Patotski and Dmitri Komarovsky

Belarus Premier League BTE vs ISL Dream 11 Prediction, BATE Borisov vs FC Isloch Strikers: Momo Yansane and Igor Stasevich

Belarus Premier League BATE Borisov Probable XI vs FC Isloch: Denis Scherbitski, Aleksandar Filipovic, Egor Filipenko, Boris Kopitovic, Bojan Nastic, Evgeni Yablonski, Willum Thor Willumsson, Stanislav Dragun, Igor Stasevich, Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milic

Belarus Premier League FC Isloch Probable XI vs BATE Borisov: Oleg Patotski, Sergei Karpovich, Pavel Rybak, Aleksandr Makas, Momo Yansane, Aleksei Yanushkevich, Dmitri Komarovsky, Nikolai Yanush, Godfrey Bitok Stephen, Sergey Kontsevoy, Egor Khatkevich