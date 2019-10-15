Bulgaria Football Chief Resigns after Racist Abuse at England Match

Sofia: Bulgaria's football union president resigned on Tuesday, a day after racist abuse marred a match against England in Sofia.

"Today the president of the Bulgarian Football Union Borislav Mihaylov presented his resignation, which will be handed in to the members of the executive committee on its meeting on Friday," the union said in a statement on its website.

The decision "resulted from the tension created over the past days, which is detrimental to Bulgarian football and the Bulgarian football union," the statement said.

The Euro 2020 qualifier, which England won 6-0, was twice halted by racist chanting aimed at England players.

