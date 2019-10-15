Bulgaria Football Chief Resigns after Racist Abuse at England Match
The Bulgaria-England Euro 202 qualifier had to be stopped twice due to racist abuse from the crowd.
Bulgarian fan's racist abuse forced the game to be stopped twice (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Sofia: Bulgaria's football union president resigned on Tuesday, a day after racist abuse marred a match against England in Sofia.
"Today the president of the Bulgarian Football Union Borislav Mihaylov presented his resignation, which will be handed in to the members of the executive committee on its meeting on Friday," the union said in a statement on its website.
The decision "resulted from the tension created over the past days, which is detrimental to Bulgarian football and the Bulgarian football union," the statement said.
The Euro 2020 qualifier, which England won 6-0, was twice halted by racist chanting aimed at England players.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan to Announce Two Films on His 54th Birthday?
- Disha Vakani's Husband Mayur Pandya on Actress' Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Watch: Ducklings Enjoy Makeshift Water Slide Leaving Netizens Amused
- Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream
- Here's How WhatsApp Dark Mode, Self-Destructing Messages Will Work