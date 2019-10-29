Bulgaria to Play One Game Behind Closed Doors For Racism During England Game: UEFA
UEFA has imposed a 75,000 euro fine and directed Bulgaria to play their next home game behind closed doors for their fans' racist abuse of England players.
Bulgarian fan's racist abuse forced the game to be stopped twice (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Bulgaria will play their next competitive home match behind closed doors and pay a 75,000 euro ($83,000) fine, European soccer’s ruling body UEFA ruled, after finding some of their supporters guilty of racist abuse of England players.
England’s 6-0 win over Bulgaria in the Euro 2020 qualifier played in Sofia on Oct. 14 was halted twice after fans taunted visiting black players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants.
Since the incident, Bulgaria Football Union (BFU) president Borislav Mihaylov and team head coach Krasimir Balakov have resigned, and authorities have identified 16 suspects and made 12 arrests.
The sanction will affect Bulgaria’s qualifier against the Czech Republic on Nov. 17.
UEFA also imposed a further one-match stadium ban, suspended for two years and ordered the BFU to display a banner with words “No to Racism” with a UEFA logo on it.
Bulgaria was also fined a further 10,000 euros for causing disturbance during the national anthem, with England to pay 5,000 euros for the same offence.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NASA in Its Halloween Mode Shares Fiery Picture of Sun Resembling a Jack-o’-Lantern
- Apple iOS 13.2 Update For iPhone Has New Emoji That Are All About Diversity
- Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Are Probably What You Were Waiting For
- The Complete Air Purifier Buying Guide: Here is How to Beat The Delhi Pollution
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta-Camera, 5X Optical Zoom to Launch on November 5