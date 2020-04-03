Bullying Indians from Northeast 'Not Right': Sunil Chhetri Hits Out at 'Coronavirus' Racism

Several Indians from the northeast part of the counrty have faced race-motivated attacks (verbal and physical) all over the country.

With the coronavirus having originated from China, reports of Indians calling Northeast people names and even 'coronavirus' have come to light. A middle-aged man had spit on a girl from Manipur in Delhi. Two students from Nagaland were not allowed to go inside a store in Mysuru.

India football team captain Sunil Chhetri has condemned this form of racism in strong words.



Speaking to The Quint, Chhetri described the incidents of racism being reported as “shameful” and “a disgrace”.

“The people who are doing it, and who understand the difference, are just ignorant. It’s just not right. You shouldn’t do it,” Chhetri reiterated.

The ace footballer asked people to imagine the virus originating from a place where people looked like them or their region. “Let’s suppose you are working in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam or Sikkim, and people hound you or bully you or trouble you. How will you feel?”



Sunil Chhetri posed.

He said the number of people encouraging such racism was few but all such incidents should immediately stop.

The Bengaluru FC star even apologized to all the people who had to face racism amid the coronavirus crisis.