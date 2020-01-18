Take the pledge to vote

Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bundesliga 2019-20: Augsburg host Borussia Dortmund at the Augsburg Arena.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 18, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund will travel to Augsburg for their Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on January 18, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Augsburg Arena. In their last fixtures, Augsburg lost to RB Leipzig 3-1, whereas Dortmund lost to Hoffenheim 2-1. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund will commence at 8:00PM.

Augsburg Starting Line-up: Koubek; Lichtsteiner, Gouweleeuw, Jedvaj, Max; Khedira, Baier; Richter, Vargas; Jensen, Niederlechner

Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Bürki; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels; Hakimi, Witsel, Brandt, Schulz; Sancho, Reus (C), Hazard

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match live in India (TV channels)?

Augsburg will welcome Borussia Dortmund at 8:00PM on Saturday night. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Augsburg Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match live streaming?

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
