Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Bundesliga 2019-20: Augsburg host Borussia Dortmund at the Augsburg Arena.
Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Borussia Dortmund will travel to Augsburg for their Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on January 18, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Augsburg Arena. In their last fixtures, Augsburg lost to RB Leipzig 3-1, whereas Dortmund lost to Hoffenheim 2-1. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund will commence at 8:00PM.
Augsburg Starting Line-up: Koubek; Lichtsteiner, Gouweleeuw, Jedvaj, Max; Khedira, Baier; Richter, Vargas; Jensen, Niederlechner
Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Bürki; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels; Hakimi, Witsel, Brandt, Schulz; Sancho, Reus (C), Hazard
Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match live in India (TV channels)?
Augsburg will welcome Borussia Dortmund at 8:00PM on Saturday night. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Augsburg Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match live streaming?
Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
