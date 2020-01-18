Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will travel to Augsburg for their Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on January 18, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Augsburg Arena. In their last fixtures, Augsburg lost to RB Leipzig 3-1, whereas Dortmund lost to Hoffenheim 2-1. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund will commence at 8:00PM.

Augsburg Starting Line-up: Koubek; Lichtsteiner, Gouweleeuw, Jedvaj, Max; Khedira, Baier; Richter, Vargas; Jensen, Niederlechner

Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Bürki; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels; Hakimi, Witsel, Brandt, Schulz; Sancho, Reus (C), Hazard

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match live in India (TV channels)?

Augsburg will welcome Borussia Dortmund at 8:00PM on Saturday night. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Augsburg Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match live streaming?

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

