Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bayer Leverkusen will be playing the host to Borussia Dortmund in their upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on February 8, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the BayArena.

Despite having registered a win in the DFB Cup, Bayer lost to Hoffenheim in their last Bundesliga match and also lost midfielder Kerem Demirbay due to a red card. The number 10 will miss out the game against BVB.

But Borussia Dortmund will be not easy to defeat. Standing at the 3rd position, they have won all three of their league games since the winter break.

They will miss captain Reus but can be hopeful with Haaland, who has scored eight goals in his first four appearances. New signing Palacios might make his debut for the Bayer this Saturday.

For Die Werkself, Demirbay (suspended), Paulinho (international duty) and Aranguiz (injured) will remain sidelined, while Baumgartlinger (injured) and S Bender (injured) will be doubtfuls.

Dortmund will miss Delaney and Reus due to injuries, as Raphael Guerreiro remains a doubt.

Bayer Leverkusen Possible Starting Line-up: Hradecky; L. Bender, Tah, S. Bender, Sinkgraven; Palacios, Baumgartlinger; Bellarabi, Havertz, Diaby; Volland.

Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Witsel, Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard.

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match live in India (TV channels)?

Die Werkself will welcome Dortmund at 11:00PM on Saturday night. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the BayArena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match live streaming?

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

