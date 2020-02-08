Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bayer Leverkusen host Borussia Dortmund at the BayArena.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Borussia Dortmund. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Bayer Leverkusen will be playing the host to Borussia Dortmund in their upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on February 8, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the BayArena.

Despite having registered a win in the DFB Cup, Bayer lost to Hoffenheim in their last Bundesliga match and also lost midfielder Kerem Demirbay due to a red card. The number 10 will miss out the game against BVB.

But Borussia Dortmund will be not easy to defeat. Standing at the 3rd position, they have won all three of their league games since the winter break.

They will miss captain Reus but can be hopeful with Haaland, who has scored eight goals in his first four appearances. New signing Palacios might make his debut for the Bayer this Saturday.

For Die Werkself, Demirbay (suspended), Paulinho (international duty) and Aranguiz (injured) will remain sidelined, while Baumgartlinger (injured) and S Bender (injured) will be doubtfuls.

Dortmund will miss Delaney and Reus due to injuries, as Raphael Guerreiro remains a doubt.

Bayer Leverkusen Possible Starting Line-up: Hradecky; L. Bender, Tah, S. Bender, Sinkgraven; Palacios, Baumgartlinger; Bellarabi, Havertz, Diaby; Volland.

Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Witsel, Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard.

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match live in India (TV channels)?

Die Werkself will welcome Dortmund at 11:00PM on Saturday night. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the BayArena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match live streaming?

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram