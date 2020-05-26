Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bayer Leverkusen will look to register their sixth consecutive win across all competitions when they face Wolfsburg on Wednesday, May 27. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg match will be played at the Bay Arena. In their last outing, Bayer Leverkusen defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1, whereas Wolfsburg were handed a 2-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund.

As per league standing, Leverkusen are sitting on the fourth spot with 53 points from 27 matches. On the other hand, Wolfsburg have slid down to the 6th position. The Oliver Glasner's side have 39 points from 27 matches. The Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Leverkusen and FC Wolfsburg live match is scheduled to start at 12 am.

Today’s Bundesliga 2019-20 Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg outing will see a few stars out of the match due to either their injury or the suspension. Lars Bender and Kevin Volland remain on the treatment table. There is no confirmation about Jonathan Tah’s inclusion in the playing XI.

Wolfsburg will step into dugout without Ignacio Camacho, Mamadou Karamoko and Ignacio Camacho.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Leverkusen Probable Line-up vs Wolfsburg: Hradecky; Weiser, S. Bender, Tapsoba, Wendell; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Bellarabi, Amiri, Diaby; Havertz

Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg Probable Line-up vs Leverkusen: Casteels; Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon; Schlager, Arnold; Steffen, Mehmedi, Brekalo; Weghorst

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg match live in India (TV channels)?

Leverkusen will roll out the carpet for Wolfsburg at 12:00am on Wednesday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg will be played at the BayArena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg match live streaming?

Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg live stream will be available on Hotstar app and Hotstar+Disney website in India for premium users.