Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast in India

The Bundesliga 2019-20 is bringing a high-drama outing on Saturday, June 13, as top-placed Bayern Munich are all set to go head-to-head against Borussia Monchengladbach in the upcoming fixture as they eye to wrap up their eight-successive title this week. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach outing will take place at Allianz Arena. The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach fixture will kick off at 10pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Placed number 1 in the Bundesliga 2019-20 score table, Bayern Munich have had an unbeatable winning streaking so far. They will continue to do so in today's match as well. Their previous outing against Leverkusen came with a 4-2 victory, while they won against Dusseldorf with 5-0 score. They have scored 70 points in 30 matches.

Monchengladbach, on the other hand, completes the top four with 56 points in their account from 30 matches played so far. They lost the last outing against SC Freiburg 0-1.

In the team news, Bayern will be without their striker duo Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller. Monchengladbach will have to do without Alassane Plea who picked a red card. Denis Zakaria, Fabian Johnson and Tobias Strobl will also be out of the top 11.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich Probable XI vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Perisic, Thiago, Coman, Zirkzee

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach Probable XI vs Bayern Munich: Sommer, Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Hofmann, Neuhaus, Herrmann, Stindl, Thuram, Embolo

When and where to watch the Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach outing will commence at 10pm on Saturday, June 13, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach will be hosted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga match live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach match live streaming?

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2019-20 live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website in India for premium users.