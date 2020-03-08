Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

League leaders Bayern Munich will be playing host to FC Augsburg in their next Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on March 8, Sunday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg will be played at the Allianz Arena.

In their last Bundesliga fixture, Bayern thrashed Hoffenheim by 6-0. Bayern also defeated Schalke in the quarter-final game of DFB Cup. In the Bavarian giant's last Champions League fixture on February 26, they won by 3-0 over Chelsea.

Augsburg lost to Monchengladbach by 2-3 in their last Bundesliga game. Standing at 13th spot, hoping for a successful trip to Allianz Arena is a stretch.

The hosts will continue to miss the services of Robert Lewandowski. Sule and Perisic remain sidelined. Coman and Hernandez are doubts.

For the visitors, Asta, Schieber and Giefer will not be available. Moravek is a doubt.

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg will commence at 8 pm.

Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara; Gnabry, Muller, Coutinho; Zirkzee.

FC Augsburg Possible Starting Line-up (4-1-4-1): Koubek; Framberger, Gouweleeuw, Jedvaj, Iago; Baier; Richter, Khedira, Gruezo, Max; Niederlechner.

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg match live in India (TV channels)?

Bayern will welcome Augsburg at 8 pm on Sunday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg will be played at the Allianz Arena.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg match live streaming?

Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.