Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Bundesliga.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 9, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Bayern Munich will face RB Leipzig in a top of the table clash in the Bundesliga on February 9. Bayern played their last match against Mainz on February 1 and won the fixture 3-1.

RB Leipzig took on Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous match. The match got drawn 2-2.

In the Bundesliga point table, Bayern are at the top spot with 42 points, while Leipzig are at the second position with 41 points. Bayern have won 13 of the 20 matches it has played. On the other hand, Leipzig have won 12 of its 20 matches.

Bayern possible line-up: Neuer (c) - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Thiago - Müller, Goretzka, Gnabry - Lewandowski

RB Leipzig possible line-up: Gulacsi - Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg - Laimer, Adams - Sabitzer (c), Nkunku, Werner - Schick

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match will be telecast at 10.30 pm. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig fixture will be played at Allianz Arena.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match live streaming?

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram