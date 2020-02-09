Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bayern Munich will face RB Leipzig in a top of the table clash in the Bundesliga on February 9. Bayern played their last match against Mainz on February 1 and won the fixture 3-1.

RB Leipzig took on Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous match. The match got drawn 2-2.

In the Bundesliga point table, Bayern are at the top spot with 42 points, while Leipzig are at the second position with 41 points. Bayern have won 13 of the 20 matches it has played. On the other hand, Leipzig have won 12 of its 20 matches.

Bayern possible line-up: Neuer (c) - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Thiago - Müller, Goretzka, Gnabry - Lewandowski

RB Leipzig possible line-up: Gulacsi - Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg - Laimer, Adams - Sabitzer (c), Nkunku, Werner - Schick

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match will be telecast at 10.30 pm. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig fixture will be played at Allianz Arena.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match live streaming?

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.