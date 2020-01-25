- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
- TRS 97
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Schalke Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Bayern Munich take on Schalke at the Allianz Arena in Bundesliga
Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Bayern Munich will host Schalke for their Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on January 25, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Schalke will be played at the Allianz Arena.
In their last matches, both the sides registered wins. While Bayern Munich defeated Hertha 4-0, Monchengladbach lost to Schalke by 0-2. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Schalke will commence at 11:00 PM.
Sitting at the second spot in the points table, Bayern will look forward to clinching the fifth continuous Bundesliga win. Schalke also have an impressive feat of losing just one of their last 10 Bundesliga games.
For Bayern, Sule (injured), Coman (injured) and Javi Martinez (injured) will remain on the benches for the Saturday's match.
Although defender Hernandez returned to full training at the beginning of this week following three months of being sidelines, he will remain doubtful for the upcoming game.
For Schalke, Stambouli (injured), Sane (injured), McKennie (injured) and Nubel (suspended) would be on the sidelines.
Serdar and Harit are doubts due to their injuries.
Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich; Muller, Thiago Alcantara, Coutinho, Perisic; Lewandowski
Schalke Possible Starting Line-up: Schubert; Kenny, Kabak, Nastasic, Oczipka; Omar Mascarell; Caligiuri, Serdar; Harit; Gregoritsch, Raman
Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Schalke match live in India (TV channels)?
Bayern Munich will welcome Schalke at 11:00 PM on Saturday night. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Schalke will be played at the Allianz Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Schalke game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Schalke match live streaming?
Bayern Munich vs Schalke live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
