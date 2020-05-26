Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The German football league has come back after taking a break due to the coronavirus pandemic. For Tuesday’s (May 26) fixture, the top two rank holders Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will take it out on the field.

The high voltage Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Signal Iduna Park or the Westfalenstadion.

The two sides stand at a difference of only four points as Bayern are looking forward at clinching the Bundesliga trophy for the eighth time. Der Klassiker or the German Classico will undoubtedly be the most electrifying match of the season.

While BVB won over Wolfsburg 2-0 in their last weekend’s match on May 23; Bayern defeated Eintracht Frankfurt by 5-2 in their last Bundesliga game.

Although Dortmund will play at their home ground, the support of a favourable crowd will not be there as Bundesliga is unfolding with crowdless matches as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Both the sides are in electrical form with having won five of their last league matches.

Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Bürki, Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Guerreiro, Hazard, Haaland, Brandt

Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up: Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Perisic, Kimmich, Muller, Goretzka, Coman, Lewandowski

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?

Dortmund will welcome Bayern at 10 pm on Tuesday night according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Signal Iduna Park or the Westfalenstadion.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website in India for premium users.