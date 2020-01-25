Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In their first home match this year, Borussia Dortmund will host FC Koln for their Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on January 25, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln will be played at the Westfalenstadion.

In their last fixtures, both the sides registered wins. While FC Koln defeated Wolfsburg 3-1, Augsburg lost to Dortmund by 3-5. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln will commence at 01:00AM.

Dortmund centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou and midfielder Thomas Delaney will be sidelined because of their injuries. For the FC Koln, the same team is predicted to play in the Saturday's match.

Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Burki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel, Brandt; Sancho, Reus, Hazard; Haaland

FC Koln Possible Starting Line-up: Horn; Ehizibue, Bornauw, Czichos, Katterbach; Thielmann, Hector, Shkiri, Jakobs; Uth; Cordoba

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln match live in India (TV channels)?

Borussia Dortmund will welcome FC Koln at 01:00AM on Friday night. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln will be played at the Westfalenstadion. Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln match live streaming?

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

