Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast in India

Borussia Dortmund will look to sign off their run in Bundesliga 2019-20 in style when they welcome Hoffenheim on June 27, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim outing will be held at the Signal Iduna Park. In the previous outing, Dortmund defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 whereas Hoffenheim also kept a clean sheet with a 4-0 win over Union Berlin. Hoffenheim, who are just one point away from sealing a berth in European League, will aim to put their best foot forward tonight. With 49 points from 33 matches, Hoffenheim are 7th on the league standings. On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund are 2nd with 69 points.

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim fixture will commence at 7pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim Team News, Injury Update

Lucien Favre has a handful of injuries to look into ahead of the game night. Akanji (calf), Dahoud (knee), Delaney (muscular), Götze (personal reasons), Reus (groin) have been ruled out. Meanwhile, Can is on the suspension bench.

As for Hoffenheim, Belfodil is out with knee injury.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Probable XI vs Hoffenheim: Bürki - Piszczek (c), Hummels, Zagadou - Hakimi, Witsel, Brandt, Guerreiro - Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim Probable XI vs Borussia Dortmund: Baumann - Posch, Grillitsch, Hübner (c) - Kaderabek, Rudy, Samassekou, Skov - Kramaric - Dabbur, Bebou

When and where to watch the Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim match will be played at 7pm on Saturday, June 27, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim will be hosted at the Signal Iduna Park.

The Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga match live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim match live streaming?

Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga 2019-20 live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website.

