Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will be playing the host to SC Freiburg in their upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on February 29, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg will be played at the Westfalenstadion.

BVB are currently at the 3rd position with 45 points off 23 matches, while Freiburg are the 9th team in Bundesliga with 33 points off 23 games.

The hosts defeated Werder 2-0 in their last Bundesliga match after winning over PSG in the Champions League. The visitors, on the other hand, lost 0-2 to Fortuna in their last game in the German league.

Both teams have met 39 times in Bundesliga. Of the total matches, BVB have lost in only three games. They will have an additional home advantage.

BVB will continue to miss out on the services of Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney due to their injuries. Freiburg right-back Lukas Kubler will remain sidelined, along with Amir Abrashi.

Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up (3-4-3): Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou; Hakimi, Witsel, Can, Guerreiro; Hazard, Haaland, Sancho.

SC Freiburg Possible Starting Line-up (4-2-3-1): Schwolow; Schmid, Gulde, Koch, Gunter; Hofler, Haberer; Kwon, Holer, Grifo; Waldschmidt.

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg match live in India (TV channels)?

Dortmund will welcome SC Freiburg at 08:00 PM on Saturday night. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg will be played at the Westfalenstadion. Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg match live streaming?

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

