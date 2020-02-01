Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Dortmund will remain unbeaten in home matches when they welcome Union Berlin in their Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on February 1, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin will be played at the Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund are just four points behind table leaders RB Leipzig and will leap in to win the league title. Their confidence must be high after netting in 5 goals and registering wins in both of its last matches.

Union stand at 11th spot in the points table, comfortably out of the relegation danger. They will also come on Saturday after a win in their last match, especially after losing 3 games in a row.

The hosts will miss Dan-Axel Zagadou and Thomas Delaney due to injuries. While for Union, Robert Andrich, Manuel Schmiedebach, Joshua Mees, Laurenz Dehl and Akaki Gogia will remain sidelined. Lennard Maloney, Suleiman Abdullahi and Grischa Promel are doubts.

Possible Dortmund Lineup: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Witsel, Brandt, Guerreiro; Sancho, Reus (c), Hazard

Possible Union Lineup: Gikiewicz; Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Subotic; Trimmel (c), Gentner, Andrich, Lenz; Ingvartsen, Bulter; Andersson

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin match live in India (TV channels)?

Borussia Dortmund will welcome Union Berlin at 8:00 PM on Saturday night. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin will be played at Westfalenstadion. Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin match live streaming?

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

