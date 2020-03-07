Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach will be playing host to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga 2019-20 showdown on March 7, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Borussia Park.

The fixture between the 3rd and 4th teams on the Bundesliga table will be a crucial match.

In their last Bundesliga fixture, Monchengladbach defeated Augsburg by 3-2. Whereas, Dortmund won 1-0 over SC Freiburg.

The hosts are likely to miss the services of Johnson, Benes and Traore, all of whom are suffering from illnesses.

Borussia Dortmund will have Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney sidelined due to muscle injury and ankle problem.

Borussia Monchengladbach Possible Starting Line-up: Sommer; Lainer, Elvedi, Ginter, Wendt; Neuhaus, Zakaria; Herrmann, Stindl, Hofmann; Plea.

Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Burki; Piszczek, Zagadou, Hummels; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Brandt, Sancho; Haaland.

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match live streaming?

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.