Bundesliga 2019-20 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

After a two-month coronavirus-enforced lockdown, the opening weekend of Bundesliga 2019-20 will see Eintracht Frankfurt host Borussia Monchengladbach at an empty Commerzbank Arena.

While the hosts are at 12th standing with 28 points in their kitty, Monchengladbach are on the fourth spot with 49 points. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach will kick off at 10PM.

Monchengladbach will have to manage in the absence of Denis Zakaria, who has been kept out due to the knee surgery. On Frankfurt's end, the team will play without Marco Russ who still recovers from his Achilles injury.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Eintracht Frankfurt Probable Line-up vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Trapp, Toure, Abraham, Hinteregger, N'Dicka, Hasebe, Kamada, Rode, Sow, Kostic, Paciencia.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach Probable Line-up vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Sommer, Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Kramer, Neuhaus, Embolo, Stindl, Thuram, Plea

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach match live in India (TV channels)?

Eintracht Frankfurt will face the Borussia Monchengladbach at 10:00PM on Friday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach will be played at the Commerzbank Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach match live streaming?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.