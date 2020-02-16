Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Bayern Munich travel to the Rhein Energie Stadion to take on FC Koln in the Bundesliga.
Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Reuters)
FC Koln will face Bayern Munich on February 16, Sunday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Rhein Energie Stadion. In the previous week, FC Koln registered a comfortable 4-0 win over SC Freiburg, whereas Bayern Munich held RB Leipzig to a goalless draw. The Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs Bayern Munich game will kick off at 8PM.
In the Bundesliga point table, Bayern are at the top spot with 43 points, while FC Koln are at the 13th position with a total of 23 points.
Bayern Munich possible line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago; Muller, Goretzka, Gnabry; Lewandowski
FC Koln possible line-up: Horn; Ehizibue, Bornauw, Czichos, Katterbach; Skhiri, Hector; Drexler, Uth, Jakobs; Cordoba
Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 1.FC Koln vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?
The Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs Bayern Munich game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. FC Koln will face Bayern Munich match will be telecast at 08.00PM on February 16.
How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?
FC Koln vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
