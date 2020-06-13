Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs Union Berlin Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast in India

On the Saturday, June 13 fixture of the ongoing Bundesliga 2019-20 league, FC Koln will play host to Union Berlin. The Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln against Union Berlin match will be hosted at the RheinEnergieStadion. The FC Koln vs Union Berlin match is scheduled to commence at 7pm IST.

The Bundesliga league 2019-20 matches are taking place behind closed doors, with no person in attendance as an audience. Both FC Koln and Union Berlin are currently struggling in the bottom ten.

FC Koln are at the 12th position in the Bundesliga 2019-20 score table. They have scored 35 points in the 30 matches played so far, with 10 victories in their account. Their last fixture against Augsburg was concluded at a draw by 1-1, while the other two matches against RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim were lost by them.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are placed two positions below at 14th rank with 32 wins in 30 games. Their latest outing against Schalke concluded in a draw.

Sebastiaan Bornauw and Dominic Drexler might make a comeback in tonight's match after previous absence due to suspension. Berlin, meanwhile, will miss Robert Andrich who is out because of picking a yellow card. Anthony Ujah, a former Koln player, might feature in Berlin's playing XI.

Bundesliga 2019-202 FC Koln Probable XI vs Union Berlin: Horn, Ehizibue, Leistner, Bornauw, Katterbach, Shkiri, Hector, Drexler, Uth, Kainz, Cordoba

Bundesliga 2019-20 Union Berlin Probable XI vs FC Koln: Gikiewicz, Subotic, Schlotterbeck, Friedrich, Trimmel, Gentner, Promel, Lenz, Malli, Bulter, Ujah

When and where to watch the Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs Union Berlin match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs Union Berlin outing will commence at 7pm on Saturday, June 13, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs Union Berlin will be hosted at the Rhein Energie Stadion.

FC Koln vs Union Berlin Bundesliga game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs Union Berlin match live streaming?

FC Koln vs Union Berlin Bundesliga 2019-20 live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website in India for premium users.