Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast in India

Bundesliga clubs Fortuna Dusseldorf will host second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on Saturday, June 13. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Merkur Spielarena. The match is scheduled to commence at 7pm IST.

Dusseldorf's victory are necessary today for their survival in the relegation dogfight. They are placed 16th with 28 points in 30 matches. However, despite such a low score, Dusseldorf have proved to be one of the most unpredictable sides in the Bundesliga this season. In their last outing against Hoffenheim, the match was concluded at a draw.

Meanwhile, Dortmund might miss a chance to be placed top if they lose today's match. The team have been performing well and is currently placed at 2nd standing with 63 points in 30 matches. Dortmund will eye for their third successive win.

Dusseldorf might miss Zack Steffen, Marcel Sobottka and Bernard Tekpetey, while Adam Bodzek remains suspended after picking up his 10th yellow card in the season.

Bundesliga 2019-02 Fortuna Dusseldorf Probable XI vs Borussia Dortmund: Kastenmeier, Zimmermann, Ayhan, Hoffmann, Giesselmann, Morales, Skrzybski, Stoger, Berisha, Thommy, Hennings

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Probable XI vs Fortuna Dusseldorf: Burki, Akanji, Hummels, Piszczek, Hakimi, Witsel, Delaney, Guerreiro, Sancho, Brandt, Haaland

When and where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund match live in India (TV channels)?

Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund match live streaming?

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2019-20 live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website in India for premium users.