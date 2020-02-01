Bundesliga 2019-20 FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bayern Munich will be looking forward to beating FSV Mains and top the table in their Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on February 1, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Coface Arena.

Die Roten have not conceded even a single goal in their last two matches and instead netted nine. Having won six of their last Bundesliga matches, Bayern will strive to score another win by beating Mainz, who stand at the 15th spot.

Die Nullfunfer will try to stand strong in their home ground while trying to steer clear of the relegation zone. It has lost last three of its fixtures.

In their last match against Schalke, forwards Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry returned to Bayern's attack from injury. Still, Hansi Flick's side will be missing Niklas Sule, Kingsley Coman, Javi Martinez due to injury. Lucas Hernandez is a doubt.

Rouven Schroder's side has faced defeat in 13 of their 19 games.

FSV Mainz 05 Possible Starting Line-up: Florian Muller; Ronael Pierre, Moussa Niakhate, Alexander Hack, Aaron Martin; Ridle Baku, Danny Latza, Edimilson Fernandes; Jonathan Michael Burkardt, Karim Onisiwo, Jean-Paul Boetius.

Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard, Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski.

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?

FSV Mainz 05 will welcome Bayern Munich at 8:00 PM on Saturday night. The Bundesliga 2019-20 FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Coface Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?

FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.